Daughter Of Malcolm X Found Dead At 56

A daughter of civil rights figure Malcolm X was found dead in her home on Monday, the New York Post reported.

Malikah Shabazz, 56, had been “ill for a period of time” before being found in her Brooklyn residence, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said Tuesday, the NYP reported. She reportedly said police were “absolutely not” looking for a suspect and that “nothing appears suspicious.”

Shabazz and her twin sister, Malaak, are the youngest of their father’s children, born seven months after he was killed, the NYP reported.

“I’m deeply saddened by the death of #MalikahShabazz,” Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., tweeted. “My heart goes out to her family, the descendants of Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X. Dr. Shabazz was pregnant with Malikah and her twin sister, Malaak, when Brother Malcolm was assassinated.”

I’m deeply saddened by the death of #MalikahShabazz. My heart goes out to her family, the descendants of Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X. Dr. Shabazz was pregnant with Malikah and her twin sister, Malaak, when Brother Malcolm was assassinated. Be at peace, Malikah. pic.twitter.com/YOlYoW4xDC — Be A King (@BerniceKing) November 23, 2021

Shabazz had a number of run-ins with the law over the years, including being arrested alongside her own daughter for animal cruelty in January 2017 after several injured dogs were found to have faced “inhumane conditions” inside a stolen U-Haul truck they were driving, the NYP reported.

She also pleaded guilty to identity theft charges in 2011 after racking up more than $55,000 in another person’s name, the NYP reported.

Two convicted in the aftermath of Malcolm X‘s murder were exonerated on Thursday after each spent more than 20 years in prison, The New York Times reported. A 22-month investigation found that the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the NYPD withheld evidence that may have led to the pair’s acquittal.

