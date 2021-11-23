Newsom Tells Mayors To ‘Step Up’ After Million-Dollar Nordstrom Robberies

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom told mayors in his state to “step up” on Monday following a weekend million-dollar looting spree at Nordstrom in San Francisco.

WATCH:



“I’m not the mayor of California, but I was a mayor, and I know, when things like this happen, mayors have to step up,” Newsom said at a San Francisco vaccine clinic on Monday. “That’s not an indictment. That’s not a cheap shot.”

Newsom’s remarks follow a mob of approximately 80 people ransacking a Nordstrom store on Saturday night, according to a Walnut Creek Police Department news release. While robbing the department store, looters assaulted and pepper sprayed store employees.

Newsom also mentioned that the “timing” of the robberies was noteworthy, specifically citing the “Rittenhouse decision.” Newsom described the robberies as “crimes of opportunity” that are “very well organized.” (RELATED: Thief Casually Walks Into Posh San Fran Store And Steals Heap Of Items In Broad Daylight)

The Nordstrom robbery comes amid a surge of crimes in San Francisco, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported. San Francisco officials have stated that shoplifters are hitting stores at increased rates, going so far as to steal while being filmed by customers and store security cameras.

