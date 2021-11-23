Georgia Remains Number One In The Latest College Football Playoff Rankings, Ohio State Is Up To Two

The Georgia Bulldogs are still the top college football team in America.

The latest College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday night as we head into the final regular season weekend, and the Bulldogs are still rolling at number one. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ohio State, Alabama and Cincinnati rounded out the top four. Michigan and Notre Dame are the first two teams on the outside looking in.

As I’ve said for a very long time, I have no issue with the Bulldogs being number one at all. They’re undefeated, have been crushing teams and they absolutely deserve the spot.

As for Ohio State, Alabama and Cincinnati being the other four teams in the playoff if it happened today, I can stomach it, but I’m not overly happy about the Bearcats being in the field.

Ohio State and Alabama have both been playing out of their minds lately, especially the former. I have no reason to believe the Bearcats could stay within 40 of either.

Did the committee not see what OSU just did to MSU? It’d be even worse against Cincy. It’d be much worse, my friends.

As for the Badgers, we’ve climbed up to 14 and could probably get up to 12 with a win over Minnesota. That would give us a potential 2/12 matchup in the B1G title game against OSU. I can definitely dig that!

Everyone called Wisconsin trash when we were 1-3. Now, we’re one win away from playing for a Big Ten title. Weirdly, all the critics have gone silent. Where’s all that hatred and energy? Don’t worry because I kept receipts from all you clowns! pic.twitter.com/J0hQXFFpiz — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 23, 2021

