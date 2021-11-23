Editorial

Howard Stern Calls Aaron Rodgers A ‘F**khead’ And ‘Scumbag’

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Howard Stern unleashed another bizarre rant about Aaron Rodgers.

According to Mediaite, the famous radio host ranted during his Monday show about the Packers star quarterback and his comments were downright weird. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“This f**king Aaron Rodgers he’s a scumbag! Because he lied! Forget about the part that he didn’t take the vaccine, he lied to everybody. He put people in danger. People have families. He’s a f**khead and the NFL should be ashamed of themselves,” Stern told his audience.

he then touched on Rodgers’ toe injury and added, “Now I hear he has a toe injury. When he had the toe injury – did he go to the doctor or did he go to Joe Rogan? Who fixed his toe? I bet you he went to a doctor, so he goes to doctors for everything else, but on the vaccine he’s listening to Joe Rogan.”

This isn’t the first time that Stern has targeted Rodgers with weird and aggressive comments. When it was revealed that Rodgers wasn’t vaccinated, Stern suggested that he be tossed out of the NFL.

I simply do not understand why Stern cares so damn much. The rest of the NFL has moved on, Rodgers is playing well and nobody seems to care anymore that he’s unvaccinated.

Yet, Stern is out here calling him a “f**khead” and a “scumbag” for reasons I don’t seem to understand. If you find yourself calling people these names over their vaccination status, then that’s a problem with you.

It’s not a problem with Aaron Rodgers.

Stern taking a shot at Rodgers’ toe injury was even weirder. The man is hurt and Stern is mocking the fact he took COVID-19 advice from Joe Rogan.

If a guy is hurt and your reaction is anything other than hoping he gets healthy, you have a problem.

I just don’t understand the outrage. It makes no sense to me at all, but I guess that’s just the world we live in.