Howard Stern Calls Aaron Rodgers A ‘F**khead’ And ‘Scumbag’

Howard Stern unleashed another bizarre rant about Aaron Rodgers.

According to Mediaite, the famous radio host ranted during his Monday show about the Packers star quarterback and his comments were downright weird. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This throw by Aaron Rodgers is unbelievable. Running to his left and throws a 🎯 deep into the end zone. This is the 12 we need for the rest of the day. pic.twitter.com/dgYAFdnIu6 — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) November 21, 2021

“This f**king Aaron Rodgers he’s a scumbag! Because he lied! Forget about the part that he didn’t take the vaccine, he lied to everybody. He put people in danger. People have families. He’s a f**khead and the NFL should be ashamed of themselves,” Stern told his audience.

he then touched on Rodgers’ toe injury and added, “Now I hear he has a toe injury. When he had the toe injury – did he go to the doctor or did he go to Joe Rogan? Who fixed his toe? I bet you he went to a doctor, so he goes to doctors for everything else, but on the vaccine he’s listening to Joe Rogan.”

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers told reporters that his toe injury is “a little worse” than having turf toe. Says it’s “very, very painful” and it got even worse after someone stepped on it during the first half. He still hasn’t said how or when the injury happened. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 21, 2021

This isn’t the first time that Stern has targeted Rodgers with weird and aggressive comments. When it was revealed that Rodgers wasn’t vaccinated, Stern suggested that he be tossed out of the NFL.

Howard Stern has thoughts on Aaron Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/IS1nbqbat4 — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) November 8, 2021

I simply do not understand why Stern cares so damn much. The rest of the NFL has moved on, Rodgers is playing well and nobody seems to care anymore that he’s unvaccinated.

Yet, Stern is out here calling him a “f**khead” and a “scumbag” for reasons I don’t seem to understand. If you find yourself calling people these names over their vaccination status, then that’s a problem with you.

It’s not a problem with Aaron Rodgers.

Joe Rogan has come to Aaron Rodgers’ defense as the media continues to tear him to shreds. This nonsense against Rodgers needs to end. Stop behaving like he masterminded 9/11 and the Kennedy assassination. His vaccination status isn’t your business. pic.twitter.com/ul6c7StRlq — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 10, 2021

Stern taking a shot at Rodgers’ toe injury was even weirder. The man is hurt and Stern is mocking the fact he took COVID-19 advice from Joe Rogan.

If a guy is hurt and your reaction is anything other than hoping he gets healthy, you have a problem.

People demanding Aaron Rodgers be banned from the NFL are idiots. Calling for people to lose their jobs over their vaccination status is as anti-American as it gets. pic.twitter.com/gfYQNd1vqQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 9, 2021

I just don’t understand the outrage. It makes no sense to me at all, but I guess that’s just the world we live in.