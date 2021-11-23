Matthew McConaughey Says People Will Know Soon Whether He’s Running For Governor

Matthew McConaughey said people will know soon whether he’s going to throw his hat in the ring and run for governor of Texas.

“It’s a whole new thing,” the 52-year-old actor shared with the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Tuesday when asked if he’s made a decision to run yet. (RELATED: Matthew McConaughey Rips The ‘Far Left’ For Their Attitude Towards 50% Of America)

“I prepare for everything,” he added. “I’m a big preparer. I am not until I am — OK? Is this something I’ve been thinking about for 20 years, and I know what I want to do, but I’m just holding on to my answer?” (RELATED: Matthew McConaughey Preaches Unity, Says ‘We Don’t Need Two Wars. We Have One, Against The Virus’)

Matthew McConaughey Named Philanthropist of the Year – The Hollywood Reporter; Gratitude matters ~ https://t.co/4Uz1fzxogY — Caroline Williams (@WilliCaroline) November 23, 2021

“No,” McConaughey continued. “It’s a new embassy of leadership that I have really been doing my diligence to study, to look into, to question what it is, what would it be for me. Not the question of, ‘Hey, do you think I could win?’ No. Let’s talk about what Texas politics is. Talk about a policy statement.”

The “Dallas Buyers Club” star explained how he is a CEO but being a CEO of a state is a whole other thing and it’s a “great sacrifice.”

“There’s great sacrifice that comes with a decision,” the superstar actor shared. “That’s what I’ve been doing, and there’s no tease to it. There’s me doing my diligence, and I will let you know shortly.”

Matthew McConaughey ahead of Abbott, Beto in Texas governor race poll https://t.co/ByESjOEiKe pic.twitter.com/9fXcMrO60R — New York Post (@nypost) November 23, 2021

A recent hypothetical poll showed the “Interstellar” star would beat incumbent Republican Governor of Texas Greg Abbot and Democrat hopeful Beto O’Rourke if the election were held today, the Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler poll found.

McConaughey leads Abbott 43-35% in the poll and the actor leads O’Rourke 49%-27%. Another 40 percent said Matthew should run for the office compared to 33% who said no he shouldn’t.