Editorial

Michigan Running Back Blake Corum Uses His NIL Money To Buy Turkeys For Families In Need

Blake Corum (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/chengelis/status/1462498509718970369)

Blake Corum (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/chengelis/status/1462498509718970369)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum pulled off a 100% pure class move to help those in need during Thanksgiving.

According to Angelique Chengelis, Corum used his NIL money to buy turkeys that were distributed to two Ypsilanti. Corum coined the giveaway “Giving Back 2 Give Thanks.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch a video of his selfless actions below.

This is the kind of behavior that should put a smile on all of our faces. Look at how happy Corum was to help those in need.

That’s a young man who clearly has a massive heart and wants to help those around him.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blake Corum (@blake_corum24)

The holidays are a great time to reach into your wallet and pull out a few dollars for the less fortunate. Trust me when I say you probably have no idea how great you have it.

Even on your worst day, there are people who have it much worse. It’s important to help others.

Props to Corum for going above and beyond to help those in need. That’s what we love to see from people with a platform.