Michigan Running Back Blake Corum Uses His NIL Money To Buy Turkeys For Families In Need

Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum pulled off a 100% pure class move to help those in need during Thanksgiving.

According to Angelique Chengelis, Corum used his NIL money to buy turkeys that were distributed to two Ypsilanti. Corum coined the giveaway “Giving Back 2 Give Thanks.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch a video of his selfless actions below.

Michigan running back Blake Corum used his NIL money to purchase turkeys distributed today in two Ypsilanti communities in what he calls “Giving Back 2 Give Thanks” pic.twitter.com/bXSPKagiUS — angelique (@chengelis) November 21, 2021

This is the kind of behavior that should put a smile on all of our faces. Look at how happy Corum was to help those in need.

That’s a young man who clearly has a massive heart and wants to help those around him.

The holidays are a great time to reach into your wallet and pull out a few dollars for the less fortunate. Trust me when I say you probably have no idea how great you have it.

Even on your worst day, there are people who have it much worse. It’s important to help others.

The @DailyCaller staff, some friends and family members came together and raised a bunch of money for a local food pantry in rural Wisconsin. Today, we dropped off as much food as we could carry and donated the rest in cash. Please help those in need this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/B3mXjkpD7m — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 21, 2020

Props to Corum for going above and beyond to help those in need. That’s what we love to see from people with a platform.