Milwaukee DA Reportedly Predicted Incidents Like The Waukesha Massacre In 2007

The Milwaukee District Attorney (DA) who let Darrell Brooks, the man charged with the deadly Sunday attack in Waukesha, Wisconsin, out on bond prior to the attack had reportedly predicted that such incidents would occur back in 2007.

Milwaukee District Attorney John Chisholm favored putting criminals into programs designed to give them a “second chance,” instead of handing them over to the “traditional criminal justice system,” according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Chisholm told them in a 2007 interview of the dangers that arose from putting criminals into the aforementioned programs, as was reported by the Journal Sentinel in the same article.

“Is there going to be an individual I divert, or I put into treatment program, who’s going to go out and kill somebody?” Chisholm had reportedly said in the interview. “You bet. Guaranteed. It’s guaranteed to happen. It does not invalidate the overall approach.”

Brooks drove his car through a parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Sunday, resulting in six deaths and 62 injured. He faces 5 counts of first degree intentional homicide and is being held on $5 million bail as of Tuesday night.

He had previously been charged with Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Felony Bail Jumping, Battery, Obstructing an Officer and Disorderly Conduct on Nov. 5. He paid his bail and was released on Nov. 11.

The DA office admitted Monday that they had given Brooks an "inappropriately low" bail recommendation.

Fox News contributor Pete Hegseth criticized the office’s comments on a Tuesday broadcast.

“For him to say what he said about setting it too low is denying his entire track record as Milwaukee County District Attorney, John Chisholm,” Hegseth said.

Hegseth also criticized Chisholm’s comments in his 2007 interview with the Journal Sentinel.

“His philosophy, like other progressive district attorneys, has been to err on the side of the criminal,” he continued. “Let the criminal out time and time again. Blame societal issues, anti-racism, all the other buzz words they use to be on the side of the criminal. And in this particular case what he said in 2007 has become tragically true.”