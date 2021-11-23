Editorial

Watch The Newest Preview For Season 15 Of ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’

It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia (Credit: Screenshot/Instagram Video https://www.instagram.com/p/CWmLCenj44i/)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Another preview has dropped for the new season of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

The fifteenth season of the hit FXX show premieres December 1, and there’s no doubt that millions of comedy fans around the country are fired up. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the latest promo, we’re in for a fun time. Give it a watch below.

As I’ve said before, we need “It’s Always Sunny” and “South Park” now more than ever before. Comedy is being canceled in this country and we’re headed down a very dangerous path.

Once jokes are no longer acceptable, then society is truly lost.

The good news is that “It’s Always Sunny” punches back and punches back hard. Is it still as dicey as the early seasons?

No, but it’s still one of the best comedies you’re going to find and it targets all groups. That’s very rare these days.

I don’t know what to tell you if you’re not super fired up for the new season of “Sunny.” It’s going to be a great time and December 1 can’t get here fast enough.

Buckle up, gentlemen, because it’s going to be a ton of fun to ride with the gang for the fifteenth season!