Watch The Opening Scene Of ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

“Jurassic World: Dominion” looks like it’s going to be awesome.

The plot of the latest “Jurassic World” film with Chris Pratt remains unknown, but the opening scene has hit the web for fans. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Something tells me we’re in for a film full of chaos and terror. Give it a watch below.

I honestly can’t wait for “Jurassic World: Dominion” to hit theaters. It looks like it’s going to be awesome, and we all know the previous ones with Pratt were lit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jurassic World (@jurassicworld)

They’re among the best movies he’s ever done, and it now looks like he’ll be chasing down dinosaurs on the loose, once again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jurassic World (@jurassicworld)

It feels like it’s been a long time since we last had an awesome disaster film, but it looks like that’s going to be changing this upcoming summer.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” drops summer 2022, and I have no doubt at all that the high expectations from fans around the globe will be met.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jurassic World (@jurassicworld)

Let us know in the comments what you think about the opening scene. Something tells me a lot of you are going to be amped up!