PREVIEW: Wisconsin Has A Huge Opportunity Tuesday Against Houston

Wisconsin has the opportunity to earn a huge win Tuesday against Houston.

The Cougars are one of the best teams in America, and my beloved Badgers will face them in the Maui Invitational in Vegas at 5:00 EST on ESPN. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

✨ BADGERS, LIVE IN VEGAS ✨ Catch our next show “Wisconsin vs. Houston” tomorrow at 4pm/ct pic.twitter.com/5xzc8O9bpC — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 23, 2021

If you want to be the best, then you have to be willing to go out and beat the best. Houston made the Final Four last season, and there’s a very good chance they could make it again this season.

They’re outrageously athletic and talented, especially when you consider the fact they’re a smaller school.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Yet, I can promise you the 3-1 Badgers won’t be intimidated. We’ll play anyone, at any time and at any location.

Houston is simply the next target on our list, and I 100% expect Johnny Davis, Brad Davison and the rest of Greg Gard’s squad to take care of business.

We’re rolling hot after taking it to Texas A&M and everyone knows when you’re hot in Vegas, you don’t leave the table! You keep on playing!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Make sure to catch the game at 5:00 EST on ESPN! It’s going to be a fun one!