REPORT: The Bears Have Told Matt Nagy He’ll Be Fired After The Thanksgiving Game Against Detroit

The Chicago Bears have reportedly made the decision to fire head coach Matt Nagy.

According to The Patch, Nagy has been informed that the Thanksgiving game against Detroit will be his final game with the team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It was previously reported that the majority of the locker room had turned on Nagy and wanted to see him get fired.

An overwhelming number of #Bears’ players want Matt Nagy gone, league sources say. “He lost some of the locker room last season, but now it’s gone,” one source adds. One key holdup: No HC in the 101-year franchise history has ever been let go during the season. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 22, 2021

If Nagy has been told he’ll be fired after the game Thursday, why would he even bother coaching it? That makes no sense to me.

Florida was going to let Dan Mullen coach against FSU, but he just accepted getting axed as soon as it became clear that was his fate.

Gators coach Dan Mullen declined offer to coach the team against FSU this week — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) November 21, 2021

I’m not sure why Nagy wouldn’t do the same. As I’ve said before, do you want one bullet to the head or five to the chest?

The answer is obviously the former. If you’re going to get fired, you might as well just get it over with. Don’t drag it out.

This NFL Coach Has Reportedly Lost The Locker Room And ‘An Overwhelming Number’ Of Players Want Him Fired https://t.co/DbR2DfQBUW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 23, 2021

We’ll see how it shakes out Thursday when the Bears and Lions meet on Thanksgiving, but it does appear that Nagy is a dead man walking.