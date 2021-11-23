Editorial

REPORT: The Bears Have Told Matt Nagy He’ll Be Fired After The Thanksgiving Game Against Detroit

Oct 24, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium.

The Chicago Bears have reportedly made the decision to fire head coach Matt Nagy.

According to The Patch, Nagy has been informed that the Thanksgiving game against Detroit will be his final game with the team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It was previously reported that the majority of the locker room had turned on Nagy and wanted to see him get fired.

If Nagy has been told he’ll be fired after the game Thursday, why would he even bother coaching it? That makes no sense to me.

Florida was going to let Dan Mullen coach against FSU, but he just accepted getting axed as soon as it became clear that was his fate.

I’m not sure why Nagy wouldn’t do the same. As I’ve said before, do you want one bullet to the head or five to the chest?

The answer is obviously the former. If you’re going to get fired, you might as well just get it over with. Don’t drag it out.

We’ll see how it shakes out Thursday when the Bears and Lions meet on Thanksgiving, but it does appear that Nagy is a dead man walking.