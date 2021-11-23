REPORT: Majority Of Chicago Bears Players Want Matt Nagy Fired

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy has reportedly lost the locker room.

The Bears are currently 3-7, and the season has been nothing short of an unmitigated disaster as there are major issues all over the field.

Well, it sounds like players have given up on Nagy’s vision.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chicago Bears (@chicagobears)

According to Jordan Schultz, “an overwhelming number” of guys on the team want to see Nagy get fired. An unnamed player told him, “He lost some of the locker room last season, but now it’s gone.”

An overwhelming number of #Bears’ players want Matt Nagy gone, league sources say. “He lost some of the locker room last season, but now it’s gone,” one source adds. One key holdup: No HC in the 101-year franchise history has ever been let go during the season. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 22, 2021

Short turnaround for the #Bears, who head to Detroit on Thanksgiving Day to play the winless #Lions. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 22, 2021

With seven games remaining in the season, it’s borderline impossible to see a situation where Nagy doesn’t ultimately lose his job.

When he loses his job might be up for debate but whether or not it happens seems to be sealed at this point.

Hard to imagine a scenario where GM Ryan Pace survives as well. Pace has been given full reign and made the lion’s share of mistakes, inc hiring Nagy. The #Bears, under his guidance, have the NFL’s eighth-worst record (45-61) during his seven seasons. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 22, 2021

He’s had a very underwhelming time with the Bears and this season has simply been terrible. With Justin Fields at quarterback, it makes sense that the team is going to want to move on so they don’t ruin his development.

You simply can’t have the future of the team playing under a coach who can’t win.

Justin Fields dropping dimes, and we should not be surprised by it. pic.twitter.com/rFZhGvkccn — Corey Seeley (@coreyalex) November 21, 2021

One way or another, Nagy is almost certainly going to be done when the season is over.