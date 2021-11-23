Editorial

REPORT: Majority Of Chicago Bears Players Want Matt Nagy Fired

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Matt Nagy of the Chicago Bears reacts during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy has reportedly lost the locker room.

The Bears are currently 3-7, and the season has been nothing short of an unmitigated disaster as there are major issues all over the field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it sounds like players have given up on Nagy’s vision.

 

According to Jordan Schultz, “an overwhelming number” of guys on the team want to see Nagy get fired. An unnamed player told him, “He lost some of the locker room last season, but now it’s gone.”

With seven games remaining in the season, it’s borderline impossible to see a situation where Nagy doesn’t ultimately lose his job.

When he loses his job might be up for debate but whether or not it happens seems to be sealed at this point.

He’s had a very underwhelming time with the Bears and this season has simply been terrible. With Justin Fields at quarterback, it makes sense that the team is going to want to move on so they don’t ruin his development.

You simply can’t have the future of the team playing under a coach who can’t win.

One way or another, Nagy is almost certainly going to be done when the season is over.