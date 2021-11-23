REPORT: Taysom Hill Agrees To Monster Contract Extension With The Saints, Deal Could Be Worth Up To $95 Million

New Orleans Saints player Taysom Hill has agreed to a monster extension with the team.

According to Adam Schefter, Hill has agreed to a four-year extension with the Saints, and it could be worth up to $95 million if he becomes the team's starting quarterback.

If he maintains his current role as a jack of all trades, then his deal will be worth $40 million. Hill gets a minimum of $22.5 million guaranteed.

If he maintains his current role as a jack of all trades, then his deal will be worth $40 million. Hill gets a minimum of $22.5 million guaranteed.

New Orleans’ QB Taysom Hill signed a unique four-year, hybrid-type of contract extension that could be worth anywhere between $40 million and $95 million, depending on the position he plays, and includes $22.5 million guaranteed, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 22, 2021

Taysom Hill’s hybrid deal is unique and unlike other contracts because it pays him a $40 million base salary for the role that he’s currently playing, and up to an additional $55 million if he does become the Saints’ starting QB for the next four seasons. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 22, 2021

This is a fascinating deal for Hill and the Saints, and I’m not sure we’ve ever seen one like it before in the NFL.

The entire deal boils down to what position he plays the most over the next four seasons.

Taysom Hill has agreed to a four-year extension that could pay him between $40M and $95M depending on the position he plays, per @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/vjqdu2kw2Y — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 22, 2021

If he wins the Saints starting QB job, then his deal could be worth a little south of $25 million a year.

If he remains a general weapon and athlete for the Saints, then he’ll get paid a lot less. Still, getting $22.5 million guaranteed is a nice chunk of change for Hill.

It’s clear the Saints are committed to him as a part of the team’s future, and he’s getting paid very nicely for it!