Editorial

REPORT: Taysom Hill Agrees To Monster Contract Extension With The Saints, Deal Could Be Worth Up To $95 Million

New Orleans Saints v New York Giants

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

New Orleans Saints player Taysom Hill has agreed to a monster extension with the team.

According to Adam Schefter, Hill has agreed to a four-year extension with the Saints, and it could be worth up to $95 million if he becomes the team’s starting quarterback. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If he maintains his current role as a jack of all trades, then his deal will be worth $40 million. Hill gets a minimum of $22.5 million guaranteed.

This is a fascinating deal for Hill and the Saints, and I’m not sure we’ve ever seen one like it before in the NFL.

The entire deal boils down to what position he plays the most over the next four seasons.

If he wins the Saints starting QB job, then his deal could be worth a little south of $25 million a year.

If he remains a general weapon and athlete for the Saints, then he’ll get paid a lot less. Still, getting $22.5 million guaranteed is a nice chunk of change for Hill.

It’s clear the Saints are committed to him as a part of the team’s future, and he’s getting paid very nicely for it!