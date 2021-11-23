Editorial

‘The David Hookstead Show’: Kwame Brown Defends Kyle Rittenhouse And Says People Are Paid To Push Racial Division, Howard Stern Unleashes Bizarre Rant About Aaron Rodgers, Country Music Fans Chant ‘F**k Joe Biden,’ Baker Mayfield Rips Cleveland Fans, Bo Nix Claims SEC Refs Help Alabama, Man’s Obituary Suggests He Died Because Nebraska Is So Bad At Football And Wisconsin’s Basketball Team Gets A Huge Win Over Texas A&M

David Hookstead
Welcome to the Tuesday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”

On today’s episode, we’re talking about Kwame Brown having a great take about the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, Howard Stern goes on another weird and unhinged rant about Aaron Rodgers, country music fans chant “f**k Joe Biden,” Baker Mayfield says he doesn’t “really care” about fans booing him, Bo Nix alleges SEC officials make calls to help Alabama, man’s obituary implies he died because Nebraska is so bad at football, Wisconsin beats Texas A&M and we now have Houston today.

