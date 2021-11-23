Welcome to the Tuesday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”

On today’s episode, we’re talking about Kwame Brown having a great take about the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, Howard Stern goes on another weird and unhinged rant about Aaron Rodgers, country music fans chant “f**k Joe Biden,” Baker Mayfield says he doesn’t “really care” about fans booing him, Bo Nix alleges SEC officials make calls to help Alabama, man’s obituary implies he died because Nebraska is so bad at football, Wisconsin beats Texas A&M and we now have Houston today.

Let’s dive right in!

Major tech issues at the Hookstead Compound have led us to a unique and very shot episode of The David Hookstead Show. – Kwame Brown defends Kyle Rittenhouse, Howard Stern rips Aaron Rodgers and much more! (1/2) pic.twitter.com/1o8ctnRg92 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 23, 2021

Part two of today’s very short show! Nothing gets your morning going great like some major tech problems. Hopefully, we’ll have this sorted by the time we all get back for Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/BFyhnx5AYS — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 23, 2021

TOPICS:

As always, thanks for taking time out of your busy day to spend it with me on “The David Hookstead Show.” Make sure to tune in Wednesday for the final regular episode of the week!