Virginia Giuffre, Who Claimed She Was Sex-Trafficked By Global Elite, Conspicuously Absent From Epstein-Maxwell Trial

U.S. prosecutors in the upcoming Ghislaine Maxwell trial have chosen not to bring in charges in relation to the high-profile accuser and alleged Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, The Associated Press (AP) reported Tuesday.

Giuffre has accused Jeffery Epstein and Maxwell of flying her around the world when she was 17 and 18, and alleged that numerous elites, including billionaires, politicians and royal figures, had sexual encounters with her, the AP reported. Most notably, Giuffre claimed she was trafficked to Prince Andrew of the United Kingdom, who will also not play a part in the case, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Alleged Epstein Victim Says She Was Handed Off To Prince Andrew, Bill Richardson And More For Sex)

Giuffre also claimed that she was sexually trafficked to former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, a former U.S. Sen. George Mitchell, lawyer Alan Dershowitz, modeling scout Jean Luc Brunel, and billionaire Glenn Dubin, who all denied her account, the AP reported.

Virginia Giuffre claimed she was forced to have sexual encounters with billionaires, politicians, royals and heads of state because of Ghislaine Maxwell. https://t.co/z2HGZRd5be — Newsweek (@Newsweek) November 23, 2021

Giuffre admitted to getting some of her story wrong over the years, including falsely stating in a lawsuit that she had been 15 when Epstein began to abuse her, according to the AP. However, Giuffre’s lawyers, who declined an interview with the AP, have said that she stands by her allegations, and has shown a willingness to go to court, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre Sues Prince Andrew Over Alleged Sexual Abuse)

“When you are abused, you know your abuser. I might not have my dates right. I might not have my times right … but I know their faces and I know what they’ve done to me,” Giuffre said in a 2019 “Dateline” NBC interview.

According to the AP, prosecutors will focus on four other women who claim they were recruited by Maxwell as teenagers to be abused by Epstein. However, these four women have not made any allegations against world leaders, the AP reported.