Doorbell Camera Captures Suspect Right After Parade Massacre

The man charged for allegedly killing five people and injuring more than 40 during Sunday’s Christmas Parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, was reportedly captured on Ring doorbell footage just moments after the crash, asking for help hailing his Uber.

The footage, obtained by NBC News and recorded by homeowner Daniel Rider, appeared to capture Darrell Brooks knocking on Rider’s door roughly 20 minutes after he allegedly plowed through the parade.

“Hey, I called an Uber and I’m supposed to be waiting for it over here but I don’t know when it’s coming, can you call it for me please?” a man who appears to be Brooks can be heard saying. “I’m homeless.”

Rider told NBC News he had just returned from a hunting trip and was watching football when the crash had occurred, with no idea of what transpired. Rider told the outlet he invited Brooks inside and gave him a jacket, a sandwich and let him use his phone.

Massacre lors d’une parade de Noël à Waukesha (États-Unis) : Daniel Rider a déclaré avoir invité le suspect Darrell Brooks – qui s’était fait passer pour un sans-abri – chez lui et lui avoir préparé un sandwich avant l’arrivée des autorités https://t.co/apIEQlydIc pic.twitter.com/ECiRSt1XB8 — Fdesouche.com est une revue de presse (@F_Desouche) November 23, 2021

“All of a sudden, I look outside my street and I see a few cop cars drive by and I’m getting extra nervous,” Rider reportedly said, noting he asked Brooks to leave his home, which he did.

Moments later, however, Brooks began “pounding” on Rider’s door claiming he left his ID in Rider’s home, Rider told NBC News.

“Then the next thing you know, you see the cops with lights on him saying, ‘hands in the air, hands in the air.'” (RELATED: Milwaukee DA Admits They Really Screwed Up Letting Waukesha Suspect Out On Bond Just Days Before Christmas Parade Attack)

Brooks was charged with five counts of intentional homicide, Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson announced Monday. At least five adults were killed during Sunday’s incident, while more than 40 were injured, including more than a dozen children.