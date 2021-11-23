Wisconsin Upsets Houston 65-63

Wisconsin pulled off a shocking Tuesday upset over Houston.

Entering the game, I said this was our toughest test of the season so far and the game lived up to the hype fans had entering the showdown in Las Vegas. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We got off to an insane start, but the Cougars did everything they could to make it a dogfight in the second half.

Yet, it just wasn’t good enough as the Badgers won 65-63.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

In case you haven’t heard me say it before, Johnny Davis is an absolute monster on a basketball court. It’s absolutely outrageous how talented that young man is and he showed up and showed out against the Cougars.

I’m so damn proud of this team. I’m so damn proud of the grit they showed today. They got out to a big lead, the Cougars clawed back into the game but they just couldn’t break us.

That’s what Wisconsin basketball is all about.

Chucky is all of us right now watching Johnny Davis go off… 😱 pic.twitter.com/MKjOq9eU9M — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 23, 2021

Now, we gear up to play the winner of Oregon/St. Mary’s. Bring it on.