US

Women’s March Apologizes For Highlighting $14.92 Average Donation Due To ‘Connection’ To ‘Colonization’

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: Protesters walk during the Women's March on Washington, with the U.S. Capitol in the background, on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Large crowds are attending the anti-Trump rally a day after U.S. President Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th U.S. president. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Kira Mautone Contributor
Font Size:

Left-wing activist group Women’s March issued an apology Tuesday for using the number $14.92 in an email report without realizing the historical significance of the figure.

Women’s March apologized on Twitter for the inclusion of the number in an email reporting what their average donation amount had been. Christopher Columbus landed in the Americas in 1492.


“It was an oversight on our part to not make the connection to a year of colonization, conquest, and genocide for Indigenous people, especially before Thanksgiving,” the tweet read.

It remains unclear if the apology was prompted by complaints from recipients of the email report. The Women’s March did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.

Critics of the organization immediately began to comment on the organization’s apology, mocking the Women’s March group and its supporters. (RELATED: Ahead Of Women’s March, Feminists, Liberals, LGBTQ Persons To Announce New Pro-Life Group)

“Get back in the kitchen, the real world is clearly too much for you,” wrote political commentator Lauren Chen.

“Do better. You should hire at least ten more indigenous female staffers immediately. If it’s any less than ten staffers with full benefits and a living wage, you aren’t seriously sorry, and are still harming people,” replied Andrew Kloster, who worked as a lawyer under former President Donald Trump.

Some users made jokes about the apology sounding like the Babylon Bee. Fox News host Greg Gutfeld joined in, appearing to claim that the apology seemed like a Bee headline, saying “Not the Bee.”

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz also weighed in on the post, saying in another response that “Irony is dead. Happy Thanksgiving!”