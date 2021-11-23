Women’s March Apologizes For Highlighting $14.92 Average Donation Due To ‘Connection’ To ‘Colonization’

Left-wing activist group Women’s March issued an apology Tuesday for using the number $14.92 in an email report without realizing the historical significance of the figure.

Women’s March apologized on Twitter for the inclusion of the number in an email reporting what their average donation amount had been. Christopher Columbus landed in the Americas in 1492.

We apologize deeply for the email that was sent today. $14.92 was our average donation amount this week. It was an oversight on our part to not make the connection to a year of colonization, conquest, and genocide for Indigenous people, especially before Thanksgiving. — Women’s March (@womensmarch) November 23, 2021



“It was an oversight on our part to not make the connection to a year of colonization, conquest, and genocide for Indigenous people, especially before Thanksgiving,” the tweet read.

It remains unclear if the apology was prompted by complaints from recipients of the email report. The Women’s March did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.

Critics of the organization immediately began to comment on the organization’s apology, mocking the Women’s March group and its supporters. (RELATED: Ahead Of Women’s March, Feminists, Liberals, LGBTQ Persons To Announce New Pro-Life Group)

“Get back in the kitchen, the real world is clearly too much for you,” wrote political commentator Lauren Chen.

“Do better. You should hire at least ten more indigenous female staffers immediately. If it’s any less than ten staffers with full benefits and a living wage, you aren’t seriously sorry, and are still harming people,” replied Andrew Kloster, who worked as a lawyer under former President Donald Trump.

Apologize.

Deeply. You listed your average donation.

With no intention to offend anyone. Am I missing something or is this profoundly ridiculous. https://t.co/PBruSVNcP9 — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) November 24, 2021

This is the challenge for The Babylon Bee with all the woke stuff; it’s like trying to satirize a comedy. https://t.co/EgzsZLyxIJ — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) November 23, 2021

Some users made jokes about the apology sounding like the Babylon Bee. Fox News host Greg Gutfeld joined in, appearing to claim that the apology seemed like a Bee headline, saying “Not the Bee.”

Let’s all chip in and raise the amount to $17.76. Then they’ll really lose their minds. https://t.co/Y9VKt65zI5 — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) November 23, 2021

They don’t want your $$ (because they hate America SOOOO much), but please feel free to contribute $14.92 to our campaign! Or $17.76 Or $20.24https://t.co/JLJLg0HQ9V Happy Thanksgiving! https://t.co/uN7zDiqkIn — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 24, 2021

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz also weighed in on the post, saying in another response that “Irony is dead. Happy Thanksgiving!”