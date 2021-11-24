Sports

Aaron Rodgers Puts His Toes As His Profile Picture To Prove A Point To Media

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 14: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers walks off the field after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 17-0 at Lambeau Field on November 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers changed his Twitter profile picture to feature his toes Wednesday after a media report that he had “Covid Toe.”

The QB was apparently irritated about the Wall Street Journal report, and addressed the media to clarify that he does not have “Covid Toe” during a zoom press conference Wednesday afternoon.

”That’s actually called DISINFORMATION when you perpetuate false information about an individual. I have a fractured toe, so I expect a full apology,” Rodgers stated to the media.

He later changed his profile picture to feature his toes.

Rodgers set the sports world on fire Tuesday afternoon after discussing his toe injury during his guest appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on SiriusXM. (RELATED: Aaron Rodgers Crushes ‘Woke Cancel Culture’)

“I felt good in just a few days and didn’t have any lingering effects, other than the ‘Covid Toe,’” said Rodgers. The QB’s comment was then subjected to some laughter from the folks of the show.

“Covid Toe” is a lingering natural effect of COVID-19, but is more commonly seen in both children and teenagers, according to the BBC.

Rodgers was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and was sidelined for 10 days and placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list. During that time, Rodgers sought alternative treatment in dealing with the virus with the help of podcast host Joe Rogan