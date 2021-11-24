Arbery’s Dad Says ‘All Lives Matter’ In Reaction To The Verdict

Ahmaud Arbery’s father reacted to the guilty verdict of the three men involved in his son’s murder Wednesday, proclaiming “all lives matter.”

“For real, all lives matter,” Marcus Arbery told the media following the guilty verdicts. “Not just black children, we don’t want to see nobody go through this. I don’t want to see no daddy watch their kid get left and shot down like that. So it’s all our problem.”

Arbery, a 25-year old black man, was shot and killed in Brunswick, Georgia on Feb. 23, 2020, when three men attempted to carry out a citizen’s arrest by chasing and cornering Arbery in two pickup trucks.

“Let’s keep fighting, let’s keep doing it and making this place a better place for all human beings,” Arbery said. “All human beings, everybody. Love everybody. All human beings need to be treated equally … today is a good day.”

The media seeks to divide us all up via identity politics when the reality is almost all parents feel exactly what Arbery’s dad said today: pic.twitter.com/nL3wxQnkGz — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 24, 2021

Gregory McMichael and his son Travis, along with their neighbor William Bryan could face life sentences without parole for the murder. Travis’ lawyers attempted to argue he was acting in self defense when he shot Arbery, but the prosecution said Arbery was not a threat to him. (RELATED: Trial Of Men Accused Of Killing Ahmaud Arbery Nears Verdict)

The three men claimed Arbery was the offender of recent break-ins in their neighborhood, but prosecutors said he was merely jogging.

Travis testified that Arbery never spoke to him, threatened him or wielded a weapon and when the prosecutor asked him if Arbery “just ran,” when confronted, he said yes.

The men were also convicted of false imprisonment and face federal hate crime charges.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.