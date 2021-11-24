Sharpton Praises Nearly All-White Jury For Proving ‘Black Lives Do Matter’ In Arbery Case

Reverend Al Sharpton praised the nearly all-white jury Wednesday for finding three men guilty in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

“Let us thank these lawyers, let us thank the prosecutors. Let us thank the activists that y’all called them out, that marched and stood up. Let us thank all of the people that believed and let us, more than anything, thank the mother and father of Ahmaud. They lost a son, but their son will go down in history as one that proved that if you hold on, that justice can come,” Sharpton said following the verdict.

Rev. Al Sharpton: “Let the word go forth all over the world, that a jury of 11 whites and 1 Black in the Deep South stood up in the courtroom and said that Black lives do matter.” pic.twitter.com/dwTS2ypFGJ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 24, 2021

Sharpton said Arbery’s parents believed justice was going to be served even when Sharpton himself had doubts.

“Let the word go forth all over the world, that a jury of 11 whites and 1 black in the deep south stood up in the courtroom and said that black lives do matter.”

Sharpton said Wednesday’s verdict was a victory but that there are still more battles to be fought.

Gregory McMichael, his son Travis and their neighbor William Bryan were all found guilty of the murder of 25-year-old Arbery in February of 2020. The defense for Travis McMichael tried arguing McMichael shot Arbery in self-defense but prosecutors made the case that Arbery was not a threat. (RELATED: Prosecutors Allege Man Charged In Ahmaud Arbery Case Sent ‘Pages’ Of Racist Messages)

Video footage captured by Bryan showed the three men chasing Arbery in two pickup trucks and cornering him, with the defendants arguing they were attempting to carry out a citizen’s arrest. The trio claimed a recent string of robberies in the area led them to believe Arbery, who was jogging, was running from a crime scene and was a suspect.

Travis McMichael later testified that Arbery never threatened, spoke to or brandished a weapon toward him during the altercation, agreeing Arbery “just ran.”