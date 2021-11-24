Alabama Beating Arkansas Was The Most-Watched College Football Game Of Week 12

Alabama beating Arkansas 42-35 this past weekend put up big TV ratings.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the Crimson Tide earning their 10th win of the season averaged 5.464 million viewers on CBS. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

That number was enough to make it the most-watched game of week 12. Ohio State smacking around Michigan State was the second most-watched game of the weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

Another weekend of college football has come in America, and we had another game put up big numbers. You just love to see it.

The ratings have been huge all season long, and we haven’t slowed down at all as we’ve neared the end of the regular season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

It’s also not a mystery why this game put up such impressive ratings. Whenever Alabama is playing, people are going to tune in to find out what Nick Saban and his squad do. That’s just a fact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

Now, we have one weekend of the regular season left, championship weekend next weekend and then the bowl games. It’s hard to believe it’s almost already over, but I have no doubt we’re in for a wild time as we close out the year!