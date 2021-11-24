Amazon Prime’s New Series ‘The Wheel Of Time’ Looks Outstanding

Amazon Prime’s new series “The Wheel of Time” looks like it’s going to be great.

The series is based on the famous books from Robert Jordan, and it looks like it’s going to be pure electricity. You can give the trailer a watch below. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

I can promise you that it’s going to get your blood pumping.

I have to admit that I never read the books from Jordan and I have no idea what the backstory is. I have no idea.

Yet, I can say with complete confidence that “The Wheel of Time” looks like it’s going to be absolutely lit.

Ever since “Game of Thrones” stopped airing on HBO, networks and streaming sites have been scrambling to find a show that can copy the legendary series’ success.

So far in the fantasy genre, nobody has really come close. Amazon’s upcoming “Lord of the Rings” series is expected to compete, but that’s not out yet.

Based on the preview, it certainly looks like “The Wheel of Time” goes big, and I like that. Always swing for the fences.

I have to do several hours of traveling today for Thanksgiving and I 100% intend to crush the three episodes that are out. It looks like it’s going to be a great time!