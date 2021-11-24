Britney Spears Says She ‘Just Shot A Movie’ And Reveals The Title

Britney Spears got everyone’s attention after she said she “just shot a movie” and revealed the title following the end of her nearly 14 year conservatorship.

"I just shot a movie titled 'THE IDOL,'" the 39-year-old pop singer captioned her post Tuesday on Instagram.

“It’s guaranteed to have hits and a lot bright pics to put in my beautiful family’s faces,” she added. I hope you guys are having a merry ole jolly time cause I sure am !!!!”

The "Toxic" hitmaker also explained to fans that if she should "go quiet from time to time" they could catch her with "this cat" as she posted a picture of a cat lounging next to a glass of red wine. Her post concluded with a couple of laughing silly emojis.

The film’s title lead some fans to believe Spears is revealing that she will be part of The Weeknd’s upcoming project with HBO.

However, by Wednesday, Spears’ sources told TMZ that it wasn’t true. The sources explained the “Criminal” hitmaker wasn’t part of the show and they were unsure of what movie the superstar singer was referencing.

Britney recently made a post on social media about being thankful and feeling on “cloud 9” after a judge terminated her conservatorship after 13 years.