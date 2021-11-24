Dick Vitale Cries During His First Game Back Commentating After Cancer Diagnosis

Dick Vitale had a very emotional reaction to commentating his first college basketball game of the season.

The legendary ESPN pundit was recently diagnosed with cancer for the second time over the past few months, and he made his return to TV on Tuesday night when Gonzaga crushed UCLA. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Thanks so much to all of you for your prayers and support as I plan on fighting with all my heart to win this battle. Please know I appreciate so much that you care. https://t.co/kw7y2oeywI — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) October 18, 2021

His reaction? He was very emotional and fought back tears talking about how happy he was to be back working amid his battle with cancer.

You can watch the incredible moment below.

An emotional Dick Vitale returns to the booth. pic.twitter.com/zSK4OLNZWy — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 24, 2021

If that video doesn’t pull at your heartstrings, you might want to check to make sure you still have a soul. I’m a puddle over here.

Multiple family members of mine have had to battle cancer, and I can tell you that it’s not an easy fight. It takes a toll on everyone involved.

Going to bed with a heavy heart from the hundreds of text messages,social media hits by so many of u . I am OVERWHELMED ! My family & I say THANK YOU .I Will WIN THIS BATTLE with ALL the support.Must be at hospital at 5:30 am for preparation for several procedures .🙏🙏🙏 needed — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) October 19, 2021

Yet, Dickie V returned to TV on Tuesday night to commentate one of the biggest games of the year. Clearly, he’s also insanely happy to be back.

That’s the kind of emotion you can’t fake. That’s as real as it gets, and I think I speak for fans everywhere when I say we’re all happy he’s back!

Heading now to the hospital for 2 procedures to determine type of CHEMO that they will use to fight the cancer I have for the next 6 months . Will stay on top of the basketball world & send out various opinions — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) October 19, 2021

Get well soon, Dickie V! Get well soon!