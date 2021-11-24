Editorial

Dick Vitale Cries During His First Game Back Commentating After Cancer Diagnosis

Dick Vitale (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/awfulannouncing/status/1463344673682956293)

Dick Vitale had a very emotional reaction to commentating his first college basketball game of the season.

The legendary ESPN pundit was recently diagnosed with cancer for the second time over the past few months, and he made his return to TV on Tuesday night when Gonzaga crushed UCLA. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

His reaction? He was very emotional and fought back tears talking about how happy he was to be back working amid his battle with cancer.

You can watch the incredible moment below.

If that video doesn’t pull at your heartstrings, you might want to check to make sure you still have a soul. I’m a puddle over here.

Multiple family members of mine have had to battle cancer, and I can tell you that it’s not an easy fight. It takes a toll on everyone involved.

Yet, Dickie V returned to TV on Tuesday night to commentate one of the biggest games of the year. Clearly, he’s also insanely happy to be back.

That’s the kind of emotion you can’t fake. That’s as real as it gets, and I think I speak for fans everywhere when I say we’re all happy he’s back!

Get well soon, Dickie V! Get well soon!