Ain’t Worth The Whiskey: Company Tells Customers To Stop Using ‘Rittenhouse Rye’ To Celebrate Rittenhouse Verdict

Sometimes, it ain’t worth the whiskey.

Following the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, a company told its customers that the ‘Rittenhouse Straight Rye Whiskey’ should not be used to celebrate the verdict.

Heaven Hill Brands tweeted Sunday that they were “disheartened to learn that some individuals and businesses have been using our Rittenhouse Straight Rye Whiskey brand to celebrate the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, despite the profound loss of life from those events.”

"There is no link between our Rittenhouse Rye brand, which was started post-prohibition to commemorate Rittenhouse Square, and this case," the company continued. "It is our strongly held belief that in serious matters such as this, where lives were lost and people deeply affected, there is no cause for celebration, but instead deep reflection on how we can make the world a more peaceful and respectful place for all."

Rittenhouse was acquitted Friday of all charges in relation to the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber.