Kate Middleton Looks Festive In Cherry Red Coat And Pants Combo In London

The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits Nower Hill High School

(Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Kate Middleton looked festive when she stepped out in a gorgeous red coat and pants combination during an outing in London Wednesday.

The Duchess of Cambridge truly looked terrific in the cherry-colored button-up jacket and matching red top during her visit to the Nower Hill High School where she participated in a science lesson with students who were studying neuroscience and early childhood development. (RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Rep Denies Former Advisor To The Duchess Filed Bullying Complaint Against Her)

She completed the great look with loose hair, black pants and black high heels.

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement. (RELATED: Kate Middleton Mortified, ‘Hurt’ Following Meghan Markle’s Claims Duchess Made Her ‘Cry,’ Royal Author Shares)

Middleton’s fashion sense is always on point no matter what the occasion. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.