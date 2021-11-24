Kate Middleton Looks Festive In Cherry Red Coat And Pants Combo In London

Kate Middleton looked festive when she stepped out in a gorgeous red coat and pants combination during an outing in London Wednesday.

The Duchess of Cambridge truly looked terrific in the cherry-colored button-up jacket and matching red top during her visit to the Nower Hill High School where she participated in a science lesson with students who were studying neuroscience and early childhood development.

She completed the great look with loose hair, black pants and black high heels.

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

