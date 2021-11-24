Man Allegedly Threatens Employees With AK-47 After He’s Told To Wait A Couple Minutes For His Pepperoni Pizza

A man held employees of a Little Caesar’s at gunpoint after having to wait more than 10 minutes for his pizza, WATE6 reported.

Charles Doty Jr., 63, became agitated after being told about the wait and asked for free breadsticks. He then left the Knoxville pizza joint, returned with an AK-47, and demanded to get his pizza, WATE6 reported. Another customer handed Doty her pepperoni pizza and he left the store before police arrived. (RELATED: Little Caesars Attack Suspect Arrested On Assault And Kidnapping Charges)



“WHERE’S MY PIZZA!? I WANT MY PIZZA!” A Knoxville woman recounts the harrowing experience of looking down the barrel of an AK-47 tonight at 6 https://t.co/fQrzlhgPha pic.twitter.com/VCPozDuhHN — WATE 6 On Your Side (@6News) November 23, 2021

The suspect threatened an employee who attempted to clock out of his shift and prevented him from leaving, KXAN reported.

Doty was jailed and charged with 4 counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated kidnapping. The suspect’s bond was posted at $90,000, according to KXAN.

In March, a Utah man who tested positive for meth residue faced a plethora of charges after stealing pizza and breadsticks from Little Caesars, threatened to slit the throat of the store manager, and led police on a high-speed chase for hours, KUTV reported.