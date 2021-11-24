Vikings Say They’re Concerned About Everson Griffen Following Disturbing Social Media Posts

The Minnesota Vikings said in a statement that they’re concerned about player Everson Griffen following disturbing social media posts.

The Minnesota Police Department said it responded to a 911 call from the defensive end at 3 a.m. in which he reportedly told them “someone was inside his home and that he needed help from the police,” TMZ reported in a piece published Wednesday.

The Vikings player also reportedly told the 911 dispatcher “he fired a weapon but nobody was injured.” (RELATED: Everson Griffen Says He’ll Apologize ‘Man-To-Man’ To Kirk Cousins After He Becomes His Teammate)

The Minnesota Vikings say they’re concerned for the health of Everson Griffen … after the defensive end posted a series of disturbing things on his social media page Wednesday — including a video of him waving a gun.https://t.co/C7gVqJ7QL9 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) November 24, 2021

The police spokesperson reportedly told the outlet that officers did not locate an intruder after they arrived at his home. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The PD spokesperson said both police and Vikings officials are at Griffen’s home to “work with him to resolve the situation.”

Earlier in the day, Griffen reportedly posted a video showing him waving around a gun talking about how someone was in his house. The video can be seen here.

“Yo, yo, yo,” Griffen explained. “I’m in my house. N*****s trying to pop me. I still got clips left. This is my gun.”

He also reportedly posted screenshots of text messages claiming people were trying to kill him. The messages can be seen below.

BREAKING: #Vikings DE Everson Griffen has made some concerning post on his IG. Posting text messages where it seems like Everson may be in danger. Praying everything is alright pic.twitter.com/2YQPZ1uY57 — NFC North Chat ⛈ (@NFCnorthchat) November 24, 2021

The Vikings organization said they are aware of the situation and are concerned.

“Vikings representatives and the team’s mental health professionals have been on-site at Everson Griffen’s home since early this morning and are cooperating with law enforcement,” the team shared on Twitter.

“Our only concern at this time is the safety and well-being of Everson and his family,” it added. “We will have further comment at the appropriate time.”

In 2018, police said Griffen jumped out of an ambulance after he feared “someone was going to shoot him,” the report noted.