‘Strategically Poised To Hold The House’ — Pelosi Sends Note To Dems Saying They Are ‘Preparing For Victory One Year Out’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi sent a letter Wednesday to donors and grassroots supporters saying House Democrats are poised to maintain a majority and are preparing for victory despite a number of retirements and bad polling for Democrats.

In the letter, obtained first by CNN, Pelosi praises President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed by the House and thanks donors for their support, wishing them a Happy Thanksgiving and assuring her supporters that Democrats “are strategically poised to Hold The House” and says they are “preparing for victory one year out.”

READ HER LETTER HERE:

In letter sent to donors and grassroots supporters, provided by a source, Speaker Pelosi says: “We are strategically poised to Hold The House” and says they are “preparing for victory one year out.” pic.twitter.com/ZzbY75xvj7 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 24, 2021

A Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday is the latest poll to show American voters want Republicans to regain a majority of the House, where Democrats currently hold a 221-213 majority. Another poll released Sunday gave Republicans a 10-point lead on a generic congressional ballot. (RELATED: More Americans Want Republicans To Control Congress Come 2022, Poll Shows)

Fifteen House Democrats have announced their retirement this cycle. Democratic North Carolina Rep. G.K. Butterfield announced Thursday that he will retire at the end of the 117th Congress. (RELATED: ‘It’s Racially Gerrymandered’: Long-Time Democrat Blames New District Map For Retirement)

Republicans also won the governor’s race in Virginia in early November and came close to victory in New Jersey, shocking many.