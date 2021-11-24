Editorial

Nate Diaz Tells Jake Paul He’d ‘Get Smoked’ In ‘A Real Fight’

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 29: Jake Paul fights Tyron Woodley in their cruiserweight bout during a Showtime pay-per-view event at Rocket Morgage Fieldhouse on August 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Nate Diaz doesn’t seem impressed with Jake Paul’s boxing career.

The younger Paul brother is slated to fight Tommy Fury in December after wins over former MMA stars Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

Despite the fact Jake Paul has never lost a fight, the UFC legend doesn’t think he’s a good fighter at all. During a Tuesday Twitter spat, Diaz tweeted that Jake Paul would “get smoked” in “a real fight.”

My opinion on Jake Paul’s boxing career has slightly shifted since the first time he stepped into the ring.

I used to think this was all for show. I no longer think that’s the case. He clearly takes the sport seriously, even if I don’t view him as a legit boxer.

His wins over Askren and Woodley at the very least prove he’s willing to get in there and slug it out.

However, Diaz’s overall point is 100% correct. Paul has never fought a grade-A boxer and if he did, he’d get destroyed.

It’d be a curtain call within minutes. It’d be a lights out massacre.

 

Will that happen when he boxes Tommy Fury? I have no idea, but I certainly hope so! December 18 is going to be a fun time!