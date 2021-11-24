Nate Diaz Tells Jake Paul He’d ‘Get Smoked’ In ‘A Real Fight’

Nate Diaz doesn’t seem impressed with Jake Paul’s boxing career.

The younger Paul brother is slated to fight Tommy Fury in December after wins over former MMA stars Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul)

Despite the fact Jake Paul has never lost a fight, the UFC legend doesn’t think he’s a good fighter at all. During a Tuesday Twitter spat, Diaz tweeted that Jake Paul would “get smoked” in “a real fight.”

He sucks jake

You’d get smoked n a real fight tho

You can’t really fight

Boxing matches with wrestlers only Let that sink in — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) November 23, 2021

My opinion on Jake Paul’s boxing career has slightly shifted since the first time he stepped into the ring.

I used to think this was all for show. I no longer think that’s the case. He clearly takes the sport seriously, even if I don’t view him as a legit boxer.

His wins over Askren and Woodley at the very least prove he’s willing to get in there and slug it out.

I dont care woodley owned jake paul lol pic.twitter.com/Z1nYVOClrA — Chad (@ChadSonnen) August 30, 2021

However, Diaz’s overall point is 100% correct. Paul has never fought a grade-A boxer and if he did, he’d get destroyed.

It’d be a curtain call within minutes. It’d be a lights out massacre.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul)

Will that happen when he boxes Tommy Fury? I have no idea, but I certainly hope so! December 18 is going to be a fun time!