Ohio State Is Only A -8.5 Favorite Against Michigan

Oddsmakers believe Ohio State/Michigan might be a lot closer than most fans think.

As of Wednesday morning, the Buckeyes are -8.5 favorites on FanDuel over the Wolverines when the two teams meet at noon EST on Fox in Ann Arbor. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’m stunned the spread for this game is in single digits. I’m absolutely stunned. The Buckeyes just beat the Spartans 56-7.

Did oddsmakers not see that? Michigan is solid and a very competitive team, but I don’t see them staying close at all.

Just like the games over the past few years, it’s almost certainly going to get ugly and it’s almost certainly going to get ugly very quickly.

The fact the spread is at 8.5 is just laughable. What do the oddsmakers know that we don’t know? What do they know?

When I look at this matchup on paper, it shouldn’t be within 20. C.J. Stroud and the Buckeyes have an outrageous offense.

His passing ability is unreal and I see no way Michigan can stop that threat. It’s just not going to happen.

We still have a few more days to think about this spread, but as of right now, this almost looks like free money. What an absolutely outrageous line.