‘Yellowstone’ Continues To Get Outrageous TV Ratings

“Yellowstone” continued to put up big TV ratings this past weekend.

The fourth episode of season four aired Sunday night on the Paramount Network, and the episode had more than 7.4 million viewers in the early data, according to ShowBuzzDaily.com. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Is Incredible In Season Four, Episode Four ‘Winning Or Learning’)

That number doesn’t reflect streaming data or people who DVR’d the episode.

New ‘Yellowstone’ Episode Leaves Fans Speechless. Do We Officially Know Who Ordered The Attack? https://t.co/1O5CuXcGfi — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 23, 2021

As I’ve said too many times to count at this point, “Yellowstone” is the best show on TV, and there’s no excuse to not be watching.

The show has captivated America and the ratings speak for themselves. I can’t remember the last time we saw a cable show put up viewership numbers like the Kevin Costner hit does.

It’s taken the country by storm and it’s not going to let up at all.

.@Yellowstone has been AWESOME through the first four episodes of the new season. Plus, it looks like my theory about who is responsible for the attack is 100% correct! pic.twitter.com/dsk6iZJkIT — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 22, 2021

In my opinion, it’s not hard to see why people are so addicted to “Yellowstone.” Most of Hollywood has made the decision to go woke.

“Yellowstone” did the exact opposite. It’s a show that promotes loyalty, protecting what is yours and family, even if it is very dysfunctional.

Clearly, it resonates at a high level with fans.

Make sure to tune in Sunday night for the latest episode on the Paramount Network!