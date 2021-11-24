Editorial

‘Yellowstone’ Continues To Get Outrageous TV Ratings

John Dutton, Yellowstone (Credit: Paramount Network)

John Dutton, Yellowstone (Credit: Paramount Network)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

“Yellowstone” continued to put up big TV ratings this past weekend.

The fourth episode of season four aired Sunday night on the Paramount Network, and the episode had more than 7.4 million viewers in the early data, according to ShowBuzzDaily.com. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Is Incredible In Season Four, Episode Four ‘Winning Or Learning’)

That number doesn’t reflect streaming data or people who DVR’d the episode.

As I’ve said too many times to count at this point, “Yellowstone” is the best show on TV, and there’s no excuse to not be watching.

The show has captivated America and the ratings speak for themselves. I can’t remember the last time we saw a cable show put up viewership numbers like the Kevin Costner hit does.

It’s taken the country by storm and it’s not going to let up at all.

In my opinion, it’s not hard to see why people are so addicted to “Yellowstone.” Most of Hollywood has made the decision to go woke.

“Yellowstone” did the exact opposite. It’s a show that promotes loyalty, protecting what is yours and family, even if it is very dysfunctional.

Clearly, it resonates at a high level with fans.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

Make sure to tune in Sunday night for the latest episode on the Paramount Network!