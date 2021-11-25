Emily Ratajkowski Creates Quite A Stir In Extremely Cropped Top And Skirt Combo That Shows Off Her Briefs

Emily Ratajkowski created quite a stir when she posted a couple pictures Wednesday of the extremely tiny top and revealing skirt combination at a recent awards show.

The 30-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked amazing in the tiny grey zipped-up sweater and navy blue pleated number that went down past her knees and showed off her taupe briefs.

She captioned her post, "CFDAs ! thank you @miumiu and congratulations @ninagarcia (almost didn't post this [because] I knew the controversy it would stir up but hey it's my body and I'm not going to lean into the shaming! God bless!)."

The photos were also shared on Getty Images from her recent appearance on the red carpet at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City.

She completed the look with loose hair, a cropped blue collared shirt, black belt and black high heels.

To say she looked incredible would be a serious understatement.

