Nick Saban Goes On Incredible Rant About The Realities Of High Expectations And ‘Self-Absorbed’ Fans

Nick Saban recently unleashed a rant for the ages.

The Crimson Tide are currently 10-1 and are fighting for a spot in the playoff with the Iron Bowl looming Saturday.

However, the seven-time national champion needed to blow off some steam about expectations and it was an unreal rant.

Saban opened his rant with, “The reality of the world is not what you read on the internet. It’s not what somebody thinks. It’s not what somebody’s opinion is. It’s not what the line is on the game.”

“When I came here, everybody was happy to win a game. Now, we’re not happy to win a game anymore. We’re not happy to win a game at all. We think we should win games by whatever and I don’t think that’s fair to the players either,” Saban said before absolutely unloading about the expectations placed on star college athletes and “self-absorbed” fans.

He even added, “Give me a break. This is not professional football. These guys aren’t getting paid to play here. They’re representing you all. You should be proud and happy to support them and appreciate what they do and have some gratitude.”

Watch his entire rant below. It’s an all-time great.

We have seen some great Saban rants over the years, and this one is right up there with the best of them. In fact, that might be the greatest rant he’s ever done.

How long has he been waiting to get that off his chest? How long has he been waiting to call out “self-absorbed” people supporting the program?

Clearly, a long time!

He’s also not wrong at all. I’m as passionate of a fan as you’ll ever find when it comes to the Wisconsin Badgers, but I don’t think I care more than the guys on the field.

I know those guys are killing themselves to be out there, and that’s why it’s so damn heartbreaking for all of us when we lose. Apparently, more people need to remember that fact.

Props to Saban for giving fans a great rant to enjoy over Thanksgiving.