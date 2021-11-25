REPORT: Jared Goff Will Start At Quarterback For The Lions Against The Bears

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff will reportedly start Thursday against the Bears.

Goff has been dealing with an injury and Tim Boyle started last week during a loss to the Browns. However, it sounds like he's back.

According to Ian Rapoport, Goff will be back under center for the Thanksgiving game against Chicago.

The #Lions are planning to start QB Jared Goff (oblique) tomorrow vs the #Bears, sources say, barring any setback overnight. Coach Dan Campbell said this was likely, and it is expected to be the case. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 25, 2021

Generally speaking, fans are excited when a starting quarterback returns to the lineup. That’s not the case at all when it comes to the Lions.

When it comes to Detroit, Goff is so damn bad that the team is better off with him off the field. Was Tim Boyle any good?

No, but it doesn’t get much worse than Goff. It’s painful watching him play football.

Obviously, I don’t want to see anyone be injured. I’m not the devil. I hope Goff is healthy. I simply don’t want him being the starting quarterback of my team. Does that make sense?

I’m sure he’s a great guy. I just don’t want him anywhere near the field.

Today is going to be ugly with Goff under center. Let’s sure hope the beer is cold because there’s going to be a lot of pain that needs to be numbed.