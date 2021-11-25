WaPo Slammed For Saying Waukesha Massacre Was ‘Caused By A SUV’

The Washington Post is under fire after releasing a tweet indicating that the SUV involved in the Waukesha Christmas parade massacre was at fault for Sunday’s rampage.

Darrell Brooks, 39, faces 5 counts of first-degree intentional homicide and posted a $5 million bail Tuesday night after allegedly plowing his vehicle through a crowd of paraders, killing 6 people and injuring more than 60, Fox News reported.

A now-deleted tweet from the Post suggested that the Brooks’ vehicle bared responsibility for the tragedy rather than Brooks himself. (RELATED: Judge Sets Wisconsin Suspect’s Bail At $5 Million)

The social media post linked to an article titled, ‘How the events unfolded at Waukesha parade’, which consistently blamed the vehicle as the sole proprietor of Sunday’s events.

“A quarter-mile from the rotary building, at 4:39 p.m., an officer told a dispatcher a maroon Ford Escape ‘just blew by [him]’ at White Rock and Hartwell avenues, the intersection where barricades blocking traffic to the parade were removed just a minute before, according to police audio and time codes provided by Broadcastify,” according to the Post’s article published Tuesday. “A few moments later, the SUV rammed through the parade participants, killing five and injuring more than 40 people, including children.”

The career criminal was eventually mentioned in the 5th paragraph, the article continues to place accountability on Brooks’ SUV.

“The SUV then drove down Main Street, hitting more than 40 people and killing at least five of them. Down the road, instead of following the parade route and make a turn to get to Wisconsin Avenue, the SUV went straight through North West Avenue, passing over the barriers.”

On Nov. 11, a Milwaukee court allowed Brooks to post $1,000 bail after allegedly running over a woman with the same SUV used in the Waukesha attack, according to Fox News reporter Michael Ruiz.