Editorial

Wisconsin Beats St. Mary’s, Wins The Maui Invitational

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 24: Brad Davison #34 of the Wisconsin Badgers and teammates celebrate with the championship trophy after the team's victory over the St. Mary's Gaels in the championship game of the 2021 Maui Invitational basketball tournament at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 24, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Wisconsin won 61-55. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The Wisconsin Badgers have won the Maui Invitational.

The Badgers defeated St. Mary’s 61-55 Wednesday night to be crowned champions of the most prestigious basketball tournament, outside of March Madness. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

Where are all the haters at now? Where are all the haters at with Wisconsin rolling? All you people who trashed us before the basketball season started, don’t stop your energy now!

We just ran through Texas A&M, Houston and St. Mary’s to win the biggest regular season tournament of the year.

The haters never gave us a chance. I never doubted us.

 

I can’t even put into words how proud I am of this basketball team. Johnny Davis, Brad Davison, Tyler Wahl and Steve have proven a formidable group, and we’re now 5-1.

If we’re not ranked when the new polls come out, it’ll be an absolute crime. How could you not rank us after the three wins we just rattled off.

 

Now, we gear up for Georgia Tech. Pray for our opponents. They have no idea what is coming!