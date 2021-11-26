US

Antifa Appears To Have A History Of Using Skateboards As Weapons

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 31: A man attempts to break the window of a store with a skateboard during widespread protests and unrest in response to the death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. Protests continue in cities throughout the country after Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis. The National Guard has been deployed in Los Angeles and other major US cities to attempt to stem the tide of rising violence and unrest, with President Donald Trump blaming ANTIFA and tweeting they will be designated a terrorist organization. (Photo by Warrick Page/Getty Images)

Far-left groups such as antifa appear to use skateboards as tools of destruction, videos captured at protests and riots show.

Anthony Huber, one of the men fatally shot by Kyle Rittenhouse during the 2020 riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, had gained attention for the use of his skateboard to attack Rittenhouse. (RELATED: Kyle Rittenhouse Acquitted On All Charges)

Skateboards have also been used to violently smash through windows or to assault police officers.

Skaters appear to have a history of participating in protests a well as utilizing the slogan “skate and destroy” to summarize their involvement in protest culture, according to a blog post from skater magazine Jenkem.

“Things are replaceable; life is not. No building nor brand no matter how luxurious should be valued at anything even approximating a human’s life, no matter what human,” the article said.

In the post, titled “A Skater’s Guide To Attending A Protest,” the writers break down the approach and necessary supplies needed for attending a protest. One of the tools they specifically mention is a skateboard, explaining how “it’s pretty cool how many uses a skateboard can have in a protest.”

Skateboards allow protesters to write protest slogans on the grip, and can be used as a “tried and true device for quickly dipping out of tricky situations,” the article said. They are also effective in self-defense and can make a shield and even “if you get enough skaters on the frontline you can link together to form a phalanx on some gladiator kind of tip.”

Tara Szczepanski, a video journalist, is also shown below being allegedly attacked by antifa/BLM members in New York with eggs, umbrellas and a skateboard.

Skateboards have also been used to break into stores and smash cop cars.

The video below shows “antifascists” using pepper spray and skateboards to attack “patriots” in Portland.

A skate shop based in California, Whatever Skateboards, advertises on their site that they do custom antifa skateboards.