Black Lives Matter Proclaims Thanksgiving Is A Holiday Of ‘Colonization’ On ‘Stolen Land’

Kendall Tietz Education Reporter
A major Black Lives Matter group tweeted a message to followers that Thanksgiving is a day of “colonization” celebrated on “stolen land.”

“You are eating dry turkey and overcooked stuffing on stolen land,” the Twitter account of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation tweeted Thursday. “Colonization never ended, it just became normalized.”

Then, it provided a link to native-land.ca, so viewers could “Find out which ancestral homeland” they were “currently occupying.”

The organization tweeted it was sending its “deepest love to families whose loved ones were stolen by state-sanctioned violence and white-supremacy” and offered “a special prayer for those who will forever have an #EmptySeatAtTheTable.”

BLM’s take on the holiday invoked criticism and pushback on Twitter.

