Black Lives Matter Proclaims Thanksgiving Is A Holiday Of ‘Colonization’ On ‘Stolen Land’

A major Black Lives Matter group tweeted a message to followers that Thanksgiving is a day of “colonization” celebrated on “stolen land.”

“You are eating dry turkey and overcooked stuffing on stolen land,” the Twitter account of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation tweeted Thursday. “Colonization never ended, it just became normalized.”

Then, it provided a link to native-land.ca, so viewers could “Find out which ancestral homeland” they were “currently occupying.”

You are eating dry turkey and overcooked stuffing on stolen land. pic.twitter.com/1Ob1RgBkvp — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) November 25, 2021

The organization tweeted it was sending its “deepest love to families whose loved ones were stolen by state-sanctioned violence and white-supremacy” and offered “a special prayer for those who will forever have an #EmptySeatAtTheTable.”

This #Thanksgiving we send our deepest love to families whose loved ones were stolen by state-sanctioned violence and white-supremacy.

May we offer a special prayer for those who will forever have an #EmptySeatAtTheTable. — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) November 25, 2021

BLM’s take on the holiday invoked criticism and pushback on Twitter.

Your approval rating is tanking faster than Biden’s. Enjoy obscurity losers. https://t.co/dUMfEZ6iia — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) November 26, 2021

Are you saying Native Americans never should have allowed mass immigration? https://t.co/iQnoyOi8AD — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 26, 2021

How about you give up your multiple mansions, commies. Till’ then stfu https://t.co/mUgfwu5cVg — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 26, 2021

Wait are we for undocumented immigrants or against them? Confused https://t.co/lPERgOTHSk — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) November 26, 2021

You are Tweeting inane nonsense on… the exact same land. https://t.co/XsVK9bDATO — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) November 26, 2021

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.