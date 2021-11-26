China Conducted ‘Combat Readiness Patrol’ During US Lawmakers’ Trip To Taiwan

China’s military conducted an exercise over Taiwan Friday during a surprise visit by U.S. lawmakers.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theatre Command said it “organised naval and air forces to continue combat readiness police patrols in direction of the Taiwan Strait,” according to Reuters.

The bipartisan Congressional delegation traveled to Taiwan, despite warnings from China. The group quietly made the trip after serving Thanksgiving meals to U.S. troops stationed in South Korea.

Thank you to @RepMarkTakano, @RepSlotkin, @RepColinAllred, @SaraJacobsCA, & @RepNancyMace. Your delegation’s visit to #Taiwan & your support strengthens my conviction that our democratic partnership will continue to be a key force for good in the region & world. pic.twitter.com/ovytGNOHja — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) November 26, 2021

Happy Thanksgiving! This year, Chairman @RepMarkTakano, @RepColinAllred, @RepNancyMace, @RepSaraJacobs, and @RepSlotkin served Thanksgiving lunch — and threw the football around — to our servicemembers and their families stationed in South Korea. pic.twitter.com/4Xzk5wjeMd — House Veterans’ Affairs (@VetAffairsDems) November 25, 2021

The Chines military said that “relevant actions are necessary to deal with the current situation in the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan is part of China’s territory, and defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity is our military’s sacred mission.”

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry reported that 8 Chinese aircraft flew into its airspace. (RELATED: Members Of Congress Spend Thanksgiving Serving Food To US Troops In South Korea, Then Head To Taiwan)

China insists that Taiwan is part of its territory, and has increased its show of force around the country in recent months.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.