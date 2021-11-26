Elderly Couple Killed In Fiery Train Crash On Way Home From Thanksgiving Dinner

An elderly Kansas couple was killed Thursday night in a fiery train crash while on their way home from Thanksgiving dinner, according to local reports.

The tragic incident occurred around 6:30 p.m., at Ridgeview Road and Wagstaff Road, according to KCTV. The couple had been headed home from Thanksgiving dinner when authorities believe a slow-moving freight train crashed into the vehicle. The vehicle caught fire at one point as the train pushed it down the tracks, according to the report.

The couple’s son showed up at the scene, according to the report.

RIGHT NOW: This @UnionPacific train collided with a sedan at a crossing near Wagstaff & Ridgeview Roads in rural @MiamiCountyKS. The impact engulfed the car, killing the driver and passenger. No injuries on board the train despite its engine also caught fire.@KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/Zcm3SMqzua — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) November 26, 2021

“This is an emotional call for anybody involved in this,” Miami County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Matthew Kelly said in a statement, according to the report. “Not just for the family but also for us on scene. Nobody wants to go to these calls. These are very traumatic for anybody involved. Anybody that has anything to do with this. I think it makes it even more traumatic on a holiday like this.” (RELATED: Family Honors Teen Daughter Killed In Car Crash By Donating Thanksgiving Meals)

Kelly said an investigation is ongoing and that authorities don’t know why the car was on the track, according to KSHB.

“We don’t know if it was moving across the tracks [or] stopped on the tracks,” Kelly reportedly said.

Kelly said a representative has checked in with the family and will also be checking on the first responders as well following the tragedy, according to KCTV.