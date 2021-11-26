Ohio State Releases Electric Hype Video For The Game Against Michigan

Ohio State released an insane hype video for the Michigan game.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines will meet in Ann Arbor at Noon EST on Fox this Saturday, and it’s without a doubt the biggest game of the weekend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Judging from the hype video dropped by OSU, this game might be over by the end of the first quarter. Give it a watch below.

As I’ve said several times, nobody does hype videos like the Buckeyes do. Their hype videos are like legit movie trailers.

They get fans amped up and ready for battle. That’s exactly what this hype video accomplished and I’m confident OSU fans are ready to roll.

While anything can happen in the game of football, it certainly looks like all the stars are aligned for OSU to spank the hell out of the Wolverines.

They’re much more talented and they’re absolutely rolling right now. That’s a bad recipe for Jim Harbaugh and his squad.

Make sure to catch the game at noon EST on Fox. The whole country will be locked in!