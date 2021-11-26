PREVIEW: Wisconsin Needs To Crush Minnesota And Win The Big Ten West

Wisconsin needs to go out Saturday and crush Minnesota.

Right now, the Badgers are 8-3, we’re in first place in the Big Ten West and with a win over the Gophers, we’ll clinch a spot in the B1G title game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Everyone called Wisconsin trash when we were 1-3. Now, we’re one win away from playing for a Big Ten title. Weirdly, all the critics have gone silent. Where’s all that hatred and energy? Don’t worry because I kept receipts from all you clowns! pic.twitter.com/J0hQXFFpiz — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 23, 2021

Do I really need to explain how high the stakes are? I don’t think so. I think the stakes speak for themselves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

It’s crazy how wild this season has been. In early October, we were 1-3, had been blown out by Michigan and Notre Dame and things were looking very dark.

Then, slowly but surely, we started climbing out of the hellhole we were in, and we’re now 60 minutes of great football away from winning the B1G West.

If that doesn’t get your blood pumping, then I’m just going to assume you’re a hater.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

So, let’s go out and beat the living hell out of the Gophers. Not only are they our rival, but this game is for all the marbles in terms of regular season goals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

OFFICIAL PREDICTION: Wisconsin cruises 24-7. Make sure to catch it at 4:00 EST on Fox.