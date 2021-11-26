Women Get In An Insane Brawl During The Cowboys/Raiders Game In Wild Viral Video

Some women at the Cowboys/Raiders game got in an insane melee Thursday.

In a video tweeted by @OldRowSports, a woman came out from the concession stand, immediately fell after slipping and then proceeded to get her world rocked during the brawl. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If you only watch one fight video today, I highly suggest you make it this one. It’s absolutely out of control.

Cowboys fans not taking the loss well! pic.twitter.com/LqShuXX94N — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) November 26, 2021

If this isn’t proof that America is all the way back, I don’t know what is. In 2020 and parts of 2021, stadiums were kept empty because of the coronavirus pandemic, and that meant we were deprived of great fight videos.

Now, stadiums are packed again and fans are trying to beat the living hell out of each other.

Having said that, I truly don’t understand this situation. What could upset you so much that you hop the concession counter and start fighting.

To make matters worse, she didn’t even come close to winning. This fight was a curtain call for her before it even got started.

At least the internet loved it because I’m very confident she did not enjoy getting lit up like a Christmas tree!