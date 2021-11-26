Rep. Jim Jordan Flames Biden’s Policies, Says They ‘Seem’ To Be Intentionally ‘Making Things Worse’

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan ripped into President Joe Biden’s economic policies Friday morning, claiming they seem to be “intentionally making things worse.”

Jordan was asked by “Fox & Friends” substitute co-host Lawrence Jones whether he agreed with Biden’s recent comments during Thursday’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in which he declared that “America is Back.”

“We are at a 31 year high in inflation. They can say what they want but the American people understand it for what it is. What was it like, four weeks ago, Joe Biden said now if we pass this ‘Build Back Better’ plan, another two trillion in spending, some how that’s gonna help inflation. There is not a rational sane person on the planet who believes that,” Jordan responded.

“So yeah, their policies have been bad across the board, and it seems to me it’s intentional because they just keep making things worse whether its the border, whether its inflation, you name it, that’s the situation. I think the American people fully understand it,” Jordan continued. (RELATED: ‘Feels Like Joe Biden Is Jimmy Carter’: Ted Cruz Says ‘Skyrocketing Inflation’ And ‘Gas Lines’ Make It Feel Like The 1970s Again)

While unemployment claims have reached a record-low, inflation has skyrocketed to a 31-year high, and gas prices have reached their highest levels in a decade.

According to a recent Yahoo News/YouGov Poll, almost 80% of Americans are feeling the rising inflation impacting their finances, with 57% blaming Biden.