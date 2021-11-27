Members Of Congress Meet With Taiwan’s President Despite Warnings From China

A bipartisan group of five members of Congress went to Taiwan to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen after serving food to U.S. troops on Thanksgiving, defying orders from China.

Members of the House Veterans Affairs Committee, including Chairman and Democratic California Rep. Mark Takano, Democratic Texas Rep. Colin Allred, Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, Democratic California Rep. Sara Jacobs and Democratic Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin, served lunch to troops stationed in South Korea and threw a football around with them Thursday before heading to Taiwan.

Since, the group has met with Ing-wen, who released a statement after their meeting.

“Taiwan will continue to step up cooperation with the United States in order to uphold our shared values of freedom and democracy and to ensure peace and stability in the region,” Ing-wen said in a statement.

Both Mace and Slotkin said previously that China had warned them not to go to Taiwan. Mace said China’s embassy demanded they cancel their trip.

“When News broke of our visit to Taiwan, China’s embassy demanded we cancel the trip (we didn’t). We’ve had a productive and meaningful visit throughout the Indo-Pacific region as the first bipartisan US House delegation since the start of COVID. This is just the start,” Mace tweeted Friday. (RELATED: Members Of Congress Spend Thanksgiving Serving Food To US Troops In South Korea, Then Head To Taiwan)

When News broke of our visit to Taiwan, China’s embassy demanded we cancel the trip (we didn’t). We’ve had a productive and meaningful visit throughout the Indo-Pacific region as the first bipartisan US House delegation since the start of COVID. This is just the start. — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 26, 2021

Slotkin said her office “received a blunt message” from the Chinese Embassy, telling her to call off the trip. She said the auto industry’s largest supplier of microchips is in Taiwan and that they will be focusing on supply chain issues while there. (RELATED: Taiwan Confirms US Troops Are On The Island, China Responds In Anger)

After celebrating Thanksgiving with U.S. troops in Korea, I just touched down in Taiwan. After stops in Japan and Korea, it’ll be good to connect with leaders here to discuss a whole host of economic and national security issues. (1/3) — Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) November 25, 2021

But just as with other stops, we’re here to learn about the region and reaffirm the U.S. commitment to our hosts, the Taiwanese. I’m looking forward to an informative trip. (3/3) — Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) November 25, 2021

This was the third visit by U.S. lawmakers to Taiwan in 2021.