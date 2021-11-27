Editorial

It’s An Incredible Day Of College Football As We Celebrate The Final Saturday Of The Regular Season

Ladies and gentlemen, we’ve made it to the end of the college football regular season.

Today, we celebrate week 13 and the final Saturday of the regular season. We all know time flies, but this college football season has gone by faster than any other season I can remember. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only is it an awesome day of football, but the slate is great for rivalry Saturday. Ohio State/Michigan, Baylor/Texas Tech, Alabama/Auburn, Oregon State/Oregon, Penn State/Michigan State, Wisconsin/Minnesota, Oklahoma/Oklahoma State and Clemson/South Carolina.

If that doesn’t get you pumped up for an awesome day of football, I’m going to have to just assume that you hate freedom and America.

It’s been a great week, we all stuffed our faces full of food on Thanksgiving as God intended and it’s now time to close out the football season.

Are you ready to run through a wall or are you ready to run through a wall?

 

Gentlemen, this is what we train for. Get your beer on ice and let’s roll.