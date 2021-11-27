It’s An Incredible Day Of College Football As We Celebrate The Final Saturday Of The Regular Season

Ladies and gentlemen, we’ve made it to the end of the college football regular season.

Today, we celebrate week 13 and the final Saturday of the regular season. We all know time flies, but this college football season has gone by faster than any other season I can remember. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Alabama is going to win the SEC and Wisconsin is headed to the Big Ten title game. You can hate all you want, but as usual, I’ll be correct. Bookmark this tweet and remember it in December. pic.twitter.com/gGEdxUFY74 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 13, 2021

Not only is it an awesome day of football, but the slate is great for rivalry Saturday. Ohio State/Michigan, Baylor/Texas Tech, Alabama/Auburn, Oregon State/Oregon, Penn State/Michigan State, Wisconsin/Minnesota, Oklahoma/Oklahoma State and Clemson/South Carolina.

If that doesn’t get you pumped up for an awesome day of football, I’m going to have to just assume that you hate freedom and America.

Everyone called Wisconsin trash when we were 1-3. Now, we’re one win away from playing for a Big Ten title. Weirdly, all the critics have gone silent. Where’s all that hatred and energy? Don’t worry because I kept receipts from all you clowns! pic.twitter.com/J0hQXFFpiz — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 23, 2021

It’s been a great week, we all stuffed our faces full of food on Thanksgiving as God intended and it’s now time to close out the football season.

Are you ready to run through a wall or are you ready to run through a wall?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

Gentlemen, this is what we train for. Get your beer on ice and let’s roll.