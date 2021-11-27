HIGHLIGHTS: Duke Stuns Top-Ranked Gonzaga 84-81

Duke knocked off Gonzaga 84-81 Friday night.

The number five Blue Devils upset the previously undefeated and currently top-ranked Bulldogs in a game for the ages.

Welcome to the world of college basketball, folks! Everyone thought Gonzaga was untouchable and that we should just crown them champions before a game was even played.

Clearly, Coach K and his squad had very different plans.

Seeing as how this is Coach K’s final season, a win over Gonzaga is one hell of a way to get things rolling to close out his career with the Blue Devils.

I’ve hated Duke ever since they stole a ring off my finger in 2015, but the hype around Gonzaga is so annoying.

Every season, they have a great record and then eventually get knocked off by a Power Five team. This season, the Blue Devils humbled them before we even hit December.

Upsets are the nature of the beast in the sport and Gonzaga got a blunt reminder of that fact Friday night.