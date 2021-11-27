Editorial

Michigan Shocks Ohio State 42-27

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on during the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Ohio State’s playoff hopes are dead after a Saturday loss to Michigan.

For the first time in Jim Harbaugh’s coaching career, he got the better of the Buckeyes with a 42-27 win in front of his home crowd. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I can’t believe I’m actually going to say it, but Jim Harbaugh has finally earned a win over his most bitter rival.

I honestly never thought this day would come, but here we are. What an insane time to be alive for Michigan fans!

I don’t want to count the chickens before eggs hatch, but Harbaugh beating OSU and losing to Wisconsin in the B1G title game would be almost too perfect.

It’d be so on-brand that it’s borderline beyond words.

Bring it on, Harbaugh! Bring it on, Michigan. I’ll see you all in Indy after we beat Minnesota.