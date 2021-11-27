Michigan Shocks Ohio State 42-27

Ohio State’s playoff hopes are dead after a Saturday loss to Michigan.

For the first time in Jim Harbaugh’s coaching career, he got the better of the Buckeyes with a 42-27 win in front of his home crowd. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“This is everything I’ve dreamed of. This is everything that any guy who’s committed to @UMichFootball over the last 5 years- this is why they come.”@Cademac_12 talks to @JennyTaft about getting the win over Ohio State. pic.twitter.com/9O5jS2HKs7 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 27, 2021

I can’t believe I’m actually going to say it, but Jim Harbaugh has finally earned a win over his most bitter rival.

I honestly never thought this day would come, but here we are. What an insane time to be alive for Michigan fans!

VICTORY @UMichFootball!@jennytaft catches up with Jim Harbaugh after his first-ever win over Ohio State. pic.twitter.com/lFvFHpFgdo — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 27, 2021

I don’t want to count the chickens before eggs hatch, but Harbaugh beating OSU and losing to Wisconsin in the B1G title game would be almost too perfect.

It’d be so on-brand that it’s borderline beyond words.

Jim Harbaugh beating Ohio State and then losing to Wisconsin in the Big Ten title game is going to be hilarious. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 27, 2021

Every Wisconsin fan on the planet wanted to play Michigan instead of Ohio State. This was the best case scenario. Only question now is if a 10-3 Big Ten champion Badgers squad can sneak into the playoff. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 27, 2021

Bring it on, Harbaugh! Bring it on, Michigan. I’ll see you all in Indy after we beat Minnesota.